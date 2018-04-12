Mike Huckabee on Cohen Raid: ‘Nobody Busted Down Cheryl Mills’ Door’

Wednesday, former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee weighed in on the raid of President Donald Trump attorney Michael Cohen, questioning the true purpose behind it.

“This is clearly an attempt to intimidate the president, to do everything possible to intimidate his attorney,” Huckabee said on Fox News Channel. “I think most Americans have a good sense of justice, Shannon. They want there to be justice applied, even if you’re the president, but they want it to be applied equally and evenhandedly, and they don’t see that happening.”

He later added,“Nobody busted down Cheryl Mills’ door. Nobody went into Huma Abedin’s house when Anthony Weiner, her husband, had all kinds of information that he shouldn’t have had on his computer. I mean, there’s something tawdry about all this.”

“There are some stark differences in the cases,” host Shannon Bream replied.

