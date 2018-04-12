Pelosi Evokes MLK to Condemn GOP Tax Bill — ‘God Never Intended for One Group of People to Live in Superfluous Inordinate Wealth’

Thursday at her weekly press briefing, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) borrows the words of the Reverend Martin Luther King, Jr. to criticize the Republican tax legislation.

Pelosi said, “Over the break, our country observed the 50th anniversary of the assassination of Reverend Martin Luther King Jr. Today in the Capitol we will have an observance under the leadership of the speaker which I’m honored to participate in.

She continued, “I am reminded in the course of the debate on the tax bill and on the budget and now on the so-called balanced budget amendment of Reverend King’s words, ‘God never intended for one group of people to live in superfluous inordinate wealth, while others live in abject deadening poverty.'”

