Pompeo: We Should Update the Authorization for the Use of Military Force

During a Senate hearing on Thursday, Secretary of State nominee CIA Director Mike Pompeo argued that the US needs a new authorization for the use of military force.

Senator Rob Portman (R-OH) asked, “[W]e have an AUMF, the authorization for the use of military force, that dates back to 2001 and 2002 and has not been updated. How do you feel about that? Do you think we should update the AUMF?”

Pompeo answered, “I do, senator. … I do believe that it is important that we achieve that, that we have a new set of leaders in the united states congress who also provide that authorization. I think the one that we have works. I think it provides the authorities that the president needs today, but I would welcome working alongside you to achieve, I think you used the term refreshed AUMF.”

