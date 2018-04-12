Rep Lieu: If Dems Take Back the House, ‘We’ll Conduct Real Investigations’

Thursday on MSNBC’s “All In,” Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) said if Democrats won the majority in the House of Representatives as a result of the 2018 midterm elections, they will “conduct real investigations.”

Lieu said, “These are dark times, but I want the American people to know that the president is not going to get away with violating the rule of law for three reasons.”

He continued, “First of all, we have the American people. There’s already over 800 events scheduled as of two days ago for people to take to the streets and protest and rally if the president fired Mueller, Rosenstein or Jeff Sessions. Second, career prosecutors and FBI agents took an oath to protect the Constitution against all enemies foreign and domestic. They will keep investigating. The president can’t stop what’s going to happen against Jared Kushner or Michael Cohen or anybody else. Finally, the American voters have an inflection point this November. They can change Congress and give Democrats subpoena power. And then we’ll conduct real investigations.”

