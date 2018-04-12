Scalise: I ‘Wouldn’t Run Against’ McCarthy for Speaker

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) said he would not run against House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) if McCarthy runs to replace Paul Ryan (R-WI) as House Speaker.

Scalise said, “Well, what I’ve always said is, first of all, I have got a job right now as the House majority whip, and there’s a lot more we need to do.”

Co-host Sandra Smith asked Scalise if he would run against McCarthy for speaker.

Scalise answered, “No, and I’ve said that before. I mean, I’ve never run against Kevin and wouldn’t run against Kevin.”

