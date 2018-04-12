Watch: Gun Gets Pulled, Women Brawl in Georgia Chick-fil-A Drive-Thru

A brawl broke out Wednesday morning at an Atlanta, GA, Chick-fil-A.

A customer waiting in the parking lot saw the tempers flare and started recording the altercation, even capturing one of the women pulling a gun.

Per 11Alive, witnesses called police, who arrested 24-year-old Vonshay Redding for wielding the gun and putting it in another woman’s face.

Redding was charged with aggravated assault. She reporedly told police she has an ongoing dispute with the victim.

Follow Breitbart.tv on Twitter @BreitbartVideo