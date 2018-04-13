Boehner: Republicans Have 50/50 Shot at Keeping the House

Friday on NBC’s “Today,” former Speaker John Boehner (R-OH) said Republicans have a “50/50” chance of holding control of the U.S. House of Representatives in 2018.

Partial transcript as follows:

GUTHRIE: Are you worried about Republicans losing control of the House? You do that math.

BOEHNER: Once you have a change of presidents, the party out of power always gains seats. It’s gone on for well over 100 years.

GUTHRIE: There is gaining seats and there is losing control.

BOEHNER: There is. And frankly, it’s a 50/50 proposition.