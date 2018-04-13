David Gregory on Libby Pardon: Trump Has View ‘That the Rule of Law Doesn’t Matter’

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Wolf,” CNN Political Analyst David Gregory reacted to the pardon of Scooter Libby by stating President Trump has a perspective “that the rule of law doesn’t matter.”

Gregory said, “This is also Trump with a view that none of this matters and that the rule of law doesn’t matter. You know, President George W. Bush didn’t pardon him because his lawyer, Fred Fielding, said, ‘You can’t do this. This is going too far.’ And President Bush was angry with Vice President Cheney about going to the mattresses on this whole point. So, this is the reality that this president, who is being investigated, to what extent on this question we can’t know, of obstructing justice by firing Jim Comey, but certainly, Robert Mueller knows about it. Now, whether he could be indicted as a sitting president is a separate matter. This could be referred to the House as part of a report by the special prosecutor. But, just, again, his contempt for this investigation is evident, I think, by reaching back to somebody who he doesn’t know, but he heard was mistreated, so, therefore, as president, he should just pardon him.”

