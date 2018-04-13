Dem Rep Himes: ‘People Will Rot in Hell for Besmirching’ the Reputations of Comey and Mueller

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “At This Hour,” Representative Jim Himes (D-CT) stated that while it is fair to discuss whether former FBI Director James Comey handled the Hillary Clinton email matter properly, “people will rot in hell for besmirching the reputation, the integrity, and the professional history” of Comey and Special Counsel Robert Mueller

Himes said, “Lots of people, Democrats, lawyers, judges were very concerned by Comey’s breaking of protocol and publicly discussing the Hillary Clinton — remember, it was the Hillary Clinton investigation that he discussed, while there was an investigation of Donald Trump. So, you know, we should have a conversation, and I think Jim Comey’s reflective about whether he made the right thing. But the idea that this man is dishonest, and remember, this is all part and parcel of the attempt that the White House is making to besmirch Robert Mueller, a decorated war hero. That’s what is happening here. So, yes, let’s have that conversation about whether Jim Comey made the right move in talking about the Hillary Clinton thing, but people will rot in hell for besmirching the reputation, the integrity, and the professional history of these two men.”

(h/t WFB)

