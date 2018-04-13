ESPN’s Beadle: Kaepernick May Not Play Again Because of a ‘Stupid Mentality’

Friday on ESPN’s “Get Up!,” co-host Michelle Beadle lamented the “stupid mentality” that is keeping free agent quarterback and National Anthem kneeler Colin Kaepernick out of the NFL.

“I would hate to say that he doesn’t ever play football again because of such a stupid mentality that we’ve somehow gotten ourselves into,” Beadle said. “People who just shot so many venomous tweets and posters and the things that they have been saying instead of listening to why and trying to turn it into some sort of anti-military stance — which it never was.”

