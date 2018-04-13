ESPN’s Kellerman: ‘Punk Move’ by NFL, Seattle Seahawks to Rescind Kaepernick Workout Offer

ESPN’s “First Take” co-host Max Kellerman blasted the NFL and the Seattle Seahawks Friday for reportedly calling off a workout with activist free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick, calling it a “punk move” and an “outrage.”

“This is a punk move by the NFL, the way they have handled the Kaepernick situation the whole time, it’s a punk move by Paul Allen and the Seattle Seahawks the way they’ve handled this situation,” Kellerman stated. “Everyone is describing it as a protest — I’ve done the same. In fact, let’s remember how this began: a voluntary ceremony, it’s not compulsory, your participation. It is voluntary.”

He later argued, “I am saying if each individual owner is essentially mandating participation in a supposedly voluntary ceremony, get on the record and say that is what you are doing. And the reason I doubt they will is because it’s one thing to say First Amendment rights don’t extend to the workplace. You can’t say whatever you want in the workplace. It is another thing is you must parrot the boss’ political speech. Standing for the anthem is political speech, whether you like it or not. I do not believe the boss can make Kaepernick parrot his speech.”

