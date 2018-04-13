Fox News’ Chris Wallace: I’m Surprised ‘How Bitchy’ the Comey Book Is

Friday on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Chris Wallace, the anchor of “Fox News Sunday,” described former FBI Director James Comey’s forthcoming book as “bitchy,” adding there weren’t any new bombshells in the book and instead a lot of “unpleasant” opinions.

“[W]hat strikes me, is how little new there is in the book,” Wallace said. “We get a lot of opinions, unpleasant opinions of the president by James Comey. But in terms of hard facts, you know, people are talking about bombshells, there are none. Basically everything that he said in terms of the facts of what the president did, he already has testified before a congressional committee. And in fact at one point he says while he thinks the president’s behavior may have been unethical, it may not have been illegal.”

“The other thing that surprises me, frankly, is how bitchy the book is,” he continued. “Comey goes out of his way to say that the president isn’t as tall as he thought he was. He checked out the size of his hands the first time they shook hands, that he noticed the president seemed to have little white half moons under his eyes. Maybe he had sun-tanning goggles on his eyes. You know, I think one could argue that by getting into the kind of political food fight, that James Comey has done more damage to his own reputation than he has President Trump’s.”

