Gowdy: We Need an Apolitical FBI — Can’t Think of Anyone Who’s Done a Better Job of Politicizing the FBI Than Comey Has in Last 36 to 48 Hours

. @TGowdySC : "We need an apolitical @FBI ... I can't think of anyone who's done a better job of politicizing the FBI than [ @Comey ] has in the last 36 to 48 hours." pic.twitter.com/YF4uSMzj42

Friday on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-SC) criticized former FBI Director James Comey for his forthcoming tell-all book, which Gowdy said was beneath the “dignity” of the office Comey held at the FBI.

According to Gowdy, Comey’s book subverted their agreed upon desire for an “apolitical” FBI.

“I think it is sad,” Gowdy said. “One of the things that Director Comey I agreed on, we need an apolitical FBI. We had fairly heated exchanges about that. I can’t think of anyone who has done a job of politicizing the FBI than he has in the last 36 to 48 hours than talking about tanning bed goggles and the length of a tie. That is the beneath the dignity of the office he held. So, I’m really disappointed. Whether or not the intelligence communities vetted this book, I hope he let them do it, so he is not disseminating classified information. My guess is he did. But the writing of the book in general and some of the things he is talking about are frankly beneath the dignity of some really important offices he once held.”

