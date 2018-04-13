Hostin: Kaepernick ‘Is the GOAT’ — The Flag Has Not Kept Its Promise to African-Americans

Friday on ABC’s “The View,” co-host Sunny Hostin said former football quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who began kneeling during the national anthem at NFL games to protest, is the greatest of all time (GOAT).

Hostin said, “The most patriotic thing you can do is exercise your constitutional right. Colin Kaepernick is the new Muhammad Ali. He is the GOAT. He has put everything on the line for what he believes in, and that is what a true American does. My feeling is that, and there is a lawsuit—let’s remember there is a lawsuit that Colin Kaepernick has filed with the assistance of my friend, Mark Geragos, and he has filed a lawsuit that the NFL owners have colluded to keep him from playing, and that is exactly what they have done. There have been depositions in seven cities and the NFL is going to have to pay Colin Kaepernick. I’m going to make that prediction right now because they are keeping him and it is wrong. It is wrong.”

In the next segment as the discussion continued, Hostin added, “I love the flag too, but it’s a different experience for African-Americans in this country. And the flag has not kept up to its promise for freedom and liberty and justice for us all. What Colin Kaepernick is calling upon people like you and people like me and our viewers and NFL watchers, is to demand that every single American has the same freedom and justice and liberty regardless of skin color, regardless of race, regardless of creed. And that is—very American.”