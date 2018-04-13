Joe Scarborough to Newt Gingrich: You Owe ‘War Hero’ Robert Mueller an Apology

Friday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” host Joe Scarborough hammered former House Speaker Newt Gingrich for remarks he made about special counsel Robert Mueller.

Scarborough, who served under Gingrich as Speaker during his tenure in the U.S. House of Representatives, took issue with Gingrich likening Mueller’s tactics to that of 20th-century dictators Adolf Hilter and Joseph Stalin. He added those derogatory remarks from Gingrich aimed at Mueller, who Scarborough called a “war hero,” warranted an apology from Gingrich.

“We have a rule of law,” Scarborough said. “We have a United States Constitution. We have legal procedural safeguards. We have the Bill of Rights. Every one of those safeguards given to us from our Founding Fathers, each one was checked off. And there is a federal judge, Newt Gingrich, somewhere in New York City that you are also comparing to Joseph Stalin and Adolf Hitler because they signed off on the warrants.”

“And actually, when you start comparing Robert Mueller to Stalin or Hitler, you are not attacking Robert Mueller, you are attacking the United States of America,” he added. “You are attacking the United States Constitution. You are attacking the genius of our Founding Fathers to make sure that for over 240 years those sort of abuses haven’t happened here. And they’re still not happening here. You owe Robert Mueller an apology. You owe the men and women of the FBI an apology, and you owe the American people an apology.”

