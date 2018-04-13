Joe Wilson: Trump Wants to ‘Put As Many F*cking’ ‘Dollars Into His Bank Account’ as He Can – ‘A Danger’ to the US

On Friday’s “MSNBC Live,” former Ambassador Joe Wilson, who is also the husband of Valerie Plame, reacted to the pardon of Scooter Libby by stating that President Trump “is a vile and despicable individual, who is undermining the democracy of our country,” and who wants to “put as many f*cking — as many dollars into his bank account as he possibly can.”

Wilson said, “You want to betray your country? That’s fine. Because Trump will pardon you, if it suits his venal political interests. He is a vile and despicable individual, who is undermining the democracy of our country, and whose administration is a rank repudiation of everything that my generation, since the end of the Second World War, has tried to put into place to ensure global stability. He is a menace to society, and by bringing the neoconservatives back into his administration, he is an appeaser to those interests that he opposed when he ran for president, and he’s also essentially, developing a coalition of extremists. And by bringing the neoconservatives back into the fold, they have a massive propaganda operation, with which I was very familiar for over a decade, and they will now be spewing his crap exponentially more powerfully than he was able to do by himself. And he was able to do a lot by himself.”

Wilson added, “I don’t think he actually has a mind. I think he basically is very venal. He’s looking to get himself through to the next day and get — put as many f*cking — as many dollars into his bank account as he possibly can. I think this man is a danger to the United States of America.”

Wilson apologized for the profanity, adding, “But these are serious times.”

(h/t RCP Video)

