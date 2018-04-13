Maher: I Don’t Put Starting a War to Make People Think There Isn’t Collusion Past Trump

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher said he doesn’t put starting a war to make people think there is no Russian collusion past President Trump.

Maher stated, “He said, ‘Russia must decide if it will continue down this dark path or if it will join with civilized nations as a force for stability and peace.’ I can imagine Obama saying that. What I can’t imagine is Obama colluding with Russia, or what I think this guy might be doing, I don’t put past him, to start a war and mix it up with Russia, just to make people think, ‘Oh, I guess there is no collusion.’ You know, I don’t put anything past this guy.”

