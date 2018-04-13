Tapper to RNC’s McDaniel: Why Do You Not Care When Trump Makes Thousands of False Claims?

Friday on CNN’s “The Lead,” anchor Jake Tapper asked Republican National Committee (RNC) chairwoman Ronna McDaniel why she questions former FBI Director James Comey’s honesty when President Donald Trump tells thousands of falsehoods.

Tapper asked, “So The website is called lyincomey.com, and obviously it suggests that the RNC cares a great deal about the truth. I know you did it in conjunction with the White House and they also seem very concerned about the truth when it comes to what comes out of James Comey’s mouth. “The Washington Post” reported that President Trump has made more than 2,400 false or misleading claims since inauguration. Now I know you’re head of the RNC and not inclined to criticize the president, but this is a man who has said, falsely, thousands of Muslims were on TV and cheering in New Jersey on 9/11, that Ted Cruz’s father was involved in the Kennedy assassination, that President Obama was not born in this country, that 3 to 5 million people voted illegally in the 2016 election, that he had the large inauguration ever, and vaccines caused autism. That is a small little sample. They are all patently false claims, so why the double standard? Why do you care about James Comey telling the truth but not President Trump?”

McDaniel said, “Well the media has an obsession with covering President Trump.”

Tapper shot back, “truth?”

