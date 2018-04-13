Terry McAuliffe: If I Ran Against Trump ‘I’d Beat Him’

On the latest episode of “The Takeout” podcast, former Virginia governor Terry McAuliffe said if he ran for president in 2020 he would beat Donald Trump.

McAuliffe said, “I’d have to make a decision to run, but if I ran I’d beat him, you bet.”

He added, “Well, listen, we’ve got a lot of great candidates running. We’re in a mess today. I mean every single day it’s a new drama. We need to get some dignity and respect back in the White House, the way it used to be.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN