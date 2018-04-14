Dershowitz: Comey Is ‘Revenge-Driven,’ Never Should Have Run FBI

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Harvard Law Professor Alan Dershowitz stated former FBI Director James Comey “is revenge-driven,” and never should have been in charge of the FBI.

Dershowitz stated Comey never been FBI Director in the first place, adding, “This is a man who is revenge-driven, who was prepared to leak through a law professor at Columbia, who was prepared to disclose confidential conversations he had with the president-elect and the president of the United States. He’s exactly the wrong person to have headed the most important law enforcement agency in the United States. … I now have only very strong negative feelings about him, and he just enhances the suspicion that, I think so many Americans now have of law enforcement, and we ought to be trusting law enforcement. And nobody today would trust Comey with secrets or confidences.”

Dershowitz also characterized Comey’s book as “the worst possible book, at the worst possible time, for the worst possible reasons.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett