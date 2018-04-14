Gorka: Trump ‘Sent a Very Simple Message — America Is Back’

. @SebGorka : “ @POTUS sent a very simple message: America is back. The world is dangerous without American leadership.” pic.twitter.com/5N4J5ku5KF

Saturday on the Fox News Channel, former Trump strategist Sebastian Gorka said the strikes a day earlier on Syria were a signal that “America is back.”

According to Gorka, this message was in contrast to American leadership before Trump’s presidency.

“The president sent a very simple message: America is back,” Gorka said. “The world is dangerous without American leadership. And don’t forget, he went to the heart of the Muslim world. He went to Riyadh, and he gave a speech in front of more than 50 Arab and Muslim heads years, and we are not going to allow the things that have gone on for the past 16 years to persist.”

