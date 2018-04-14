Joy Reid: We in Media Have ‘Obligation’ to Ask if Syria Strikes Were Partly Motivated by Trump Wanting to Distract

Saturday’s “AM Joy” on MSNBC opened with host Joy Reid discussing the week’s events, including Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein reportedly preparing to be fired, the upcoming release of former FBI Director Jim Comey’s book, special counsel Bob Mueller’s Michael Cohen raid and the military strikes on Syria.

According to Reid, media have the “obligation” to ask if President Trump was partly motivated to strike Syria Friday to distract from the other news.

“[T]he Syrian attacks, which for many Americans raised real questions about the legal authority for the strikes and also about whether even a part of the president’s motivation was all that other news that just kept on coming yesterday,” Reid stated. “These are serious questions that we in the media have an obligation to ask however uncomfortable because they will be asked by our friends and our foes around the world.”

