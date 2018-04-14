Judge Jeanine Rips ‘Pompous’ Jim Comey — ‘Your Book Is About a Higher Loyalty to None Other Than You’

Saturday, Fox News Channel’s Jeanine Pirro blasted former FBI Director James Comey’s over his forthcoming book, “A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies and Leadership.”

“Truth, lies and leadership? Really? Talk about an oxymoron, Jim. You are the ultimate liar. You lied on multiple occasions to multiple people, including Congress, under oath. And that’s a crime,” Pirro directed at Comey during her opening statement on Fox News Channel’s “Justice.”

She added, “You are a pompous, egotistical, patronizing, condescending, holier-than-thou political operative trying to redeem your reputation and cash in on lies, which is the opposite of truth and leadership.Your book is about a higher loyalty to none other than you yourself.”

