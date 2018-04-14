Maher: If Trump Was POTUS in 1938, ‘He Would Love’ Hitler and Mussolini

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher argued that if President Trump was president in 1938, he would praise Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini as “strong leaders,” and “would love them.”

During a discussion on dictatorships and fascism with the show’s panel, Maher said, “[I]f this was 1938, what do you think — if Donald Trump was president in 1938, before we knew about the death camps, okay, I’ll give him that, what do you think he would have been saying about Hitler and Mussolini? ‘Strong leaders, strong leaders, very strong,’ … he would love them.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett