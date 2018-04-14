MSNBC Guest: ‘Notable’ That Syria Strikes Are on Same Day as Comey’s Book Tour

Saturday on MSNBC, Sarah Badawi, senior lobbyist for Progressive Change Campaign Committee said it was “notable” that the strikes on Syria took place the same day former FBI Director James Comey launched his book tour, which she argued made it “convenient” for President Donald Trump to talk about that instead.

“I think it’s very notable that these strikes were announced on the same day that everyone was expecting the president to fire Bob Mueller and the same day that James Comey launched his book tour and in the same week that Paul Ryan announced his retirement,” said Badawi. “It’s awfully convenient that the president now has a way to say he is victorious on these missile strikes, that he didn’t seek approval from Congress to launch and, arguably, shouldn’t have done in the first place.”

