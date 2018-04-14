Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller Star in SNL Cold Open as Bob Mueller and Michael Cohen

During this week’s “Saturday Night Live” cold open, actor Robert De Niro played the role of special counsel Bob Mueller conducting a lie detector test with President Trump attorney Michael Cohen, played by De Niro’s former “Meet the Fockers” and “Little Fockers” co-star, Ben Stiller.

Stiller’s Cohen was worried about the evidence the FBI would find, saying, “You know how much evidence I have in my office? I’m Donald Trump’s lawyer. I have an entire hard drive that’s just labeled ‘yikes!’”

One of the questions “Mueller” asked Cohen for the lie detector test was how he “liked that pee-pee tape.”

“You listen to me, you little weasel,” De Niro as Mueller later told Stiller’s character, “I don’t know what rights you think you have. You broke the law, and now we’re going to catch all of you little Fockers, you got that?”

De Niro as Mueller also shared the codenames the FBI uses for the Trumps and his administration, saying the president’s nickname has gone from “Putin’s little b****” to “Stormy’s little b****.” Stiller asked for his character’s codename, which turned out to be “dead man walking.”

