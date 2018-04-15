Biden: Republicans ‘Don’t Want Black Folks Voting’

Sunday on MSNBC’s “PoliticsNation,” former Vice President Joe Biden told host Al Sharpton that Republicans didn’t want African-Americans voting.

Partial transcript as follows:

SHARPTON: Let me ask you about voting rights. That was another thing the Obama-Biden administration was heavy on under attorney general well as Lynch going in with lawsuits against voter ID and doing in to deal with voter suppression. They have said that foreigners are voting.

BIDEN: It’s a lie. It’s a flat lie. The assertion the president made from the beginning is a flat lie. Every study, every program -every commission that looked at it said it’s simply not true. It’s part of the big lie. You realize just in past year, in 24 states, the administration’s allies have introduced 60 pieces of legislation, or maybe 70 pieces of legislation, to curtail the franchise. It’s what these guys are all about, man. These Republicans don’t want working-class people voting. They don’t want black folks voting. Look what we are doing now. There’s a movement. You have George Will making the argument that felons should have their—after serving their time—their right restored to vote. What is the one thing we want people getting out of prison to do? We want them to engage in society again. What’s the most significant thing you can do to engage? Get in and vote. These guys, you’re talking about 1.5 million people who have served their time who are unable to vote. Of those there are 30% or more that are African American. We should have like other countries have, automatic registration. You turn 18, you go to any government agency, Department of Motor Vehicle, get your Social Security number clarified and you are automatically registered to vote in your district. We should be be engaged. That’s the one thing that keeps people focused on what’s going on in their country. It’s totally crazy.