Chris Christie: Firing Rosenstein ‘Doesn’t Solve Any Problems’

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” former Gov. Chris Christie (R-NJ) said firing Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein would not solve any problems for President Donald Trump.

Christie said, “You now do not have Rachel Brand, the number three if Rod Rosenstein were to be fired? This doesn’t solve any problems if that’s what the president is doing it for. Who is going to be in charge? Noel Francisco? The solicitor general. A very talented lawyer. To be solicitor general, you have a specific skill set. Running a Russia collusion investigation, not one of them.”

He added, “Let’s be practical about this. It’s not going to solve any problems. So if you want to make changes, make changes after the midterms, if that’s what you want to do. But right now there’s no way this solves any problems for the president.”

