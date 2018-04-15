Comey: Assuming Hillary Would Win ‘Must Have’ Influenced Decision to Disclose Reopening of Email Investigation

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” former FBI director James Comey said he announced the reopening of the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s emails 11 days before the 2016 presidential election because he expected her to win.

Stephanopoulos asked, “At some level, wasn’t the decision to reveal influenced by your assumption that Hillary Clinton was going to win and concerned that if she wins, this comes out weeks later, that is taken by her opponents as a sign she’s an illegitimate president?”

Comey answered, “It must have been. I don’t remember consciously thinking about that, but it must have been because I was operating in a world where Hillary Clinton was going to beat Donald Trump. And so I’m sure that it was a factor.”

He added, “Like I said, I don’t remember spelling it out, but it had to have been—that she’s going to be elected president and if I hide this from the American people, she’ll be illegitimate the moment she’s elected, the moment this comes out.”

(h/t WFB)

