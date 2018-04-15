Comey on Trump’s Win: ‘Was Thinking, Oh My God — Did We Have Some Role in This?’

In his interview that aired on a Sunday broadcast of ABC’s “20/20” with George Stephanopoulos, former FBI Director James Comey said that when Donald Trump won the election over Hillary Clinton, he questioned if the FBI had a role.

“[Trump] is now going to be the 45th president of the United States,” Stephanopoulos said to Comey. “The most stunning upset in American political history. And what part of you is thinking, I helped elect Donald Trump?”

Comey replied, “A whole lot of me was thinking, ‘Oh, my God. Did we have some role in this? Did we have some impact on the election?'”

“I don’t know the answer,” he added. “And in a way, I care about the answer. And in a way, it doesn’t matter at all. I really wasn’t making decisions based on political fortunes.”

