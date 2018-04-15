Dem Sen Kaine on Syria Strikes: Trump ‘Thinks He Is a King’

Sunday on CBS’s “Face The Nation,” Tim Kaine (D-VA) suggested President Donald Trump said he was a “king” for authorizing U.S. military airstrikes on Syria on Friday.

Kaine said, “President Trump is not a king, he is a president. He is supposed to come to Congress to initiate war.”

He added, “I am very troubled that this is a president who seemed to understand the Constitution required when President Obama was in office but now he thinks he is a king and can do whatever he wants without Congress.”

