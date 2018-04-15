Dep Rep Schiff Claims It Is ‘Simply Not True’ No Evidence of Trump-Russia Collusion

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) said it was “simply not true” that there had been no evidence the 2106 presidential campaign for Donald Trump colluded with Russia.

Partial transcript as follows:

STEPHANOPOULOS you heard Sarah Sanders say there’s been absolutely no evidence of any kind of collusion come forward. The president’s gone farther saying there is no collusion and that’s been concluded by the investigators. You’re still investigating.

SCHIFF: We’re still investigating. This is just simply not true. There have been, I think, any number of witnesses and evidence we have found on the issue of collusion. And — you know, the Trump Tower meeting itself, the promise of help by the Russian government, the acceptance of help by the Trump campaign, the secret conversations with George Papadopoulos, all of this is evidence of collision. Now it is a separate question whether it is proof beyond a reasonable doubt of a conspiracy to violate U.S. election laws or a conspiracy to defraud the United States.