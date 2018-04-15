GOP Sen Collins: Senate Should Send Message to Trump with Legislation to Protect Mueller

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) argued the Congress should pass legislation to protect special counsel Robert Mueller as a way to “send a message to the White House.”

Collins said, “I think that it would not hurt if we passed legislation to send a message to the White House that we want the investigation to continue. But the fact is that the president is never going to sign that legislation. And will are some legitimate Constitutional concerns about it. But, having the discussion in Congress does send a strong message that we do not want Mr. Mueller’s investigation interfered with in any way.”

