Gowdy: Not ‘Wise’ for Trump to Fire Rosenstein

On this weekend’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday,” House Oversight Chairman Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-SC) said it would not be “wise” for President Donald Trump to fire Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

Gowdy said, “I don’t see a basis for firing him in the handling of this probe.”

He added, “The president is the head of the executive branch. He doesn’t have to run his hiring and firing decisions by us. If he is upset with Rod Rosenstein because he is not producing documents to Congress, that’s legitimate. If he is upset with Rosenstein because he wants to get at Bob Mueller and the way he will do it taking the advice of Steve Bannon, which I would strongly recommend against, No, I don’t think that’s appropriate. Does he have the power to get rid of Rod Rosenstein? Yes, he does. Do I think it’s wise, I don’t.”

