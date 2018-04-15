Maxine Waters: Trump Is the Most ‘Despicable,’ ‘Deplorable’ Human ‘I’ve Ever Encountered’

Sunday on MSNBC, Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) said President Donald Trump was “most despicable, the most deplorable human being” that she had ever encountered in her life.

Waters said, “The president calling Comey a liar is laughable. The president is the biggest liar in the universe. The president accusing Comey of having leaked classified information — well, look what the president has done. He gave classified information to the Russian ambassador and foreign minister right in the White House, and it certainly made our ally, Israel, very upset that he had done that. So the president trying to defend himself against Comey and trying to make someone believe that he’s telling the truth really does not fly.”

She added, “I think that our special counsel, Mueller, has been doing a great job. I do think that this president should be forced to testify. All of this business about him not wanting to interview, what is he hiding? If he’s not guilty of anything, why is he resisting so hard, you know, coming forward and interviewing and telling his side of the story? I believe that the president of the United States is perhaps the most despicable, the most deplorable human being that I’ve ever encountered in my life. He does not deserve to be president of the United States. I want him impeached. I don’t want to wait until 2020. I think this country deserves better. He has no respect for our democracy.”

