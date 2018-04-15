Paul Ryan: Comey a Man of Integrity, ‘As Far as I Know’

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-WI) said former FBI Director James Comey was a man of integrity, as far as he knew.

When asked if Comey is a man of integrity Ryan said, “As far as I know. I don’t know him very well. I’ve — two or three briefings is about what I had with James Comey.”

Todd asked, “Would you take him at his word? Would you trust his judgment?”

Ryan added, “Look. I’m not going to try and help sell some books.”

