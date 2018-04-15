Sanders: Adam Schiff, James Comey Have ‘Never Found a TV Camera’ They Don’t ‘Love to Be in Front Of’

Responding to Rep. Schiff's criticism that Pres. Trump’s pardon of Scooter Libby sends a message to those implicated in the Russia investigation, Press Sec. Sanders says: “That couldn’t be further from the truth... these two things have nothing to do with one another.” pic.twitter.com/0FOYOanKCW

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders used a question about Rep. Adam Schiff’s (D-CA) criticism that President Donald Trump’s pardon of Scooter Libby sent a message to those indicted in the Russia probe to attack former FBI Director James Comey.

“That couldn’t be further from the truth. Once again Adam Schiff rarely bases any comments in reality,” she said. “Talk about a grandstander. He probably is hook, line and sinker buddies with James Comey. They both have never found a TV camera they don’t love to be in front of. ”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN