Sanders: ‘Not Aware’ of Any Plans to Fire Mueller, Rosenstein

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said she was not aware of any plans to fire or remove special counsel Robert Muller or Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

Sanders said, “I’m not aware of any plans to make those movements.”

She added, “We do have some real concerns with some of the activities and some of the scope that the investigation has gone.”

