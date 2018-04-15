Sen King: ‘Impossible’ at this Point for Trump to Say Mission Accomplished

Independent Sen. Angus King on President Trump’s “mission accomplished” tweet regarding the strikes on Syria: “I think it’s impossible to say at this point that the mission has been accomplished” https://t.co/fGWeB56o4O

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Sen. Angus King (I-ME) said President Donald Trump’s tweet saying “mission accomplished” about the U.S. military strike on Syria Friday was “impossible to say at this point.”

King said, “The second question sort of answered the first question. I think it is very difficult to say mission accomplished if the mission is to deter the use of chemical weapons. We hope that will be the case. We did a strike a year ago for that same purpose and it was deemed a success but the chemical weapons have continued to be used.”

He added, “So I think it is impossible to say at this point the mission has been accomplished. It is a more significant strike than a year ago and hit three strikes instead of one more missiles. It was accomplished apparently with the precision that our military is capable of saying it has been a success we won’t know until we see whether the regime continued to use chemical weapons.”

