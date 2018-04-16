Bozell: Left Taking ‘Jihad’ Against Conservative Speech to Social Media Giants, Emergence of Greatest Censorship in History

Media Research Center Founder and President Brent Bozell discussed the MRC’s report, “CENSORED! How Online Media Companies Are Suppressing Conservative Speech,” on Monday’s “Ingraham Angle” on the Fox News Channel.

Bozell said, “This is the emerging of the greatest censorship of free speech worldwide in the history of man. Now, let me explain this, the left is on a jihad against conservative thought. It’s happening in academia, entertainment, business, religion, everywhere. … Now, they’re going to the social media giants. These social media giants have audiences in the billions. And what we’ve shown in this massive report, is whether it’s Facebook, or Twitter, or Google, or YouTube, they’re all employing different tactics to go against conservatives.”

