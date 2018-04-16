Dem Rep Connolly: Hannity Is the ‘Lowest of the Low’ — Fox News Should ‘Fire’ Him

Monday on CNN’s “The Situation Room,” Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-VA) said in light of Michael Cohen‘s lawyer disclosing that Fox News host Sean Hannity was Cohen’s client today in court, Hannity should be fired.

Connolly said, “Today’s announcement that Sean Hannity was the third client, to me, deserves a lot of attention. Sean Hannity has been among the lowest of the low, wrestling in the mud of birther conspiracy, Seth Rich conspiracies about the young man who was murdered here in Washington, that maybe that was a different kind of murder — all kinds of conspiracy theories about Hillary Clinton. Distributing false and fake news left and right, and now what we learn is, as he’s defending the president’s lawyer on television, he has a conflict of interest and ethical conflict of interest. He is one of those clients. He never revealed that. And I think that is a big stain on certainly Mr. Hannity, but also Fox News.”

He added, “I think they ought to fire Sean Hannity. I think he is so into this, like a pig in the mud, he can’t get out of it, and I think he deserves to be fired. His word could never again be trusted given the fact that he consciously did not reveal this relationship.”

(h/t Grabien)

