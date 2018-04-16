Dem Rep Speier: ‘Very Feasible’ that Russia Has Dirt on Trump

"I think that's very feasible ... that's what they specialize in." - Rep. Jackie Speier on the possibility the Russians have compromising material - "Kompromat" - on President Trump https://t.co/GmAZNXOuBY pic.twitter.com/9fe31YqR5J

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “OutFront,” Representative Jackie Speier (D-CA) said that it is “very plausible” that Russia has compromising information on President Trump.

Anchor Erin Burnett asked, “Do you have any reason to believe the Russians actually have material that could compromise or blackmail President Trump?”

Speier answered, “I think that’s very feasible. I mean, that’s what they specialize in. When US businessmen and women go to Russia, they are observed during their entire visits, they are looking for Kompromat. Now, the fact that Michael Flynn and Jared Kushner, both very close to the president, early on in the administration, were trying to create a back-channel with Russia, suggests to me that there’s something going on here that we still haven’t gotten to the bottom of.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett