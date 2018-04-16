Dershowitz Slams the ACLU — ‘Partisan, Hard-left, Political Organization,’ ‘No Longer Cares’ About Civil Liberties

. @AlanDersh on the ACLU: “It is a partisan, hard-left, political organization that no longer cares about the civil liberties of all Americans. It is agenda-driven, money-driven and anti-Trump.” pic.twitter.com/m6ZckPvjMS

Monday on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz criticized the American Civil Liberties Union for the double standard it seemed to be applying to President Donald Trump, a Republican regarding his legal situation and an apparent violation of attorney-client privilege.

According to Dershowitz, the ACLU would take a different tack if Hillary Clinton were president and faced the same circumstances.

“If this were Hillary Clinton, they would be raising money left and right defending Hillary Clinton’s rights,” he said. “But now they’re raising money left and left attacking Trump and by putting the attack on Trump over defending our civil liberties. Why do you think I’m here all the time? Why do you think I’m speaking up in favor of a man I voted against? Because the ACLU is dead in the water.”

“Who has ever heard of the ACLU coming in, not only justifying but applauding a raid on a lawyer’s office, which may very well have taken material that was [protected by attorney-client privilege.]”

This gesture by the ACLU revealed to Dershowitz where the organization stands regarding its politics.

“It is a partisan, hard-left, political organization, which no longer cares about the civil liberties of all Americans,” he added. “It is agenda-driven, money-driven and anti-Trump.”

