Juan Williams: I Wonder Why Hannity Didn’t Disclose Relationship with Cohen Earlier

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “The Five,” co-host Juan Williams wondered fellow FNC host Sean Hannity didn’t disclose his relationship with Trump lawyer Michael Cohen.

Williams said, “[T]he question for me is why Sean didn’t disclose this earlier. Because, in the previous — Sean says there’s no third parties, obviously referring to the idea that Cohen was setting up payments to women for Trump and for Elliot Brody, the guy who’s the RNC donor. And we just — I don’t think there’s any evidence of anything like that with Sean Hannity. But, why, when Sean was on the air, strongly an advocate for President Trump, not saying, ‘Hey, I’ve got a relationship with the lawyer,’ I think that’s a question –.”

