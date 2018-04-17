Dem Rep Swalwell: I Don’t Want Democrats to Scapegoat Comey for 2016

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” Representative Eric Swalwell (D-CA) stated he doesn’t want Democrats to “just scapegoat what happened in 2016 with what Director Comey did,” and that the party should focus on people they failed to connect with in 2016.

Swalwell said he wouldn’t “second-guess” Comey’s decisions during the 2016 election, and that prosecutors sometimes have to choose between options that no one will be happy with. He further stated that it’s important that the DOJ is independent.

Swalwell concluded, “And also, just as Democrats, frankly, Wolf, I don’t want us to miss some of the people who we did not connect with in 2016 and just scapegoat what happened in 2016 with what Director Comey did, whether it affected the election or not. There are people who we did not connect with, and there are a lot of people who have always been on our side who just stayed home.”

