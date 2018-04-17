Holder: Trump ‘Is Not a Believer in’ the Rule of Law

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “All In,” former Attorney General Eric Holder stated President Trump doesn’t believe in the rule of law and takes a “situational” approach where he wants to treat his supporters better than everyone else.

Holder said the president “believes in situational law and order. And there is no way that I think you can resolve the tension that you have you just described [Trump’s comments on former White House staffer Rob Porter and the Cohen raid, compared with his stances on executing drug dealers and immigration]. He is not a believer in, at base, in the rule of law. He wants to make sure that those people who he likes, the people who support him are treated in one way, and those other people, whoever those other people are, are treated in a different way.”

