James Comey Says He Modeled His Leadership After LeBron James: ‘I Used to Talk About Him All Over the FBI’

During a Tuesday interview with “Good Morning America,” former FBI Director praised Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James, saying he learned a lot about leadership from the future Hall of Fame.

“I admire LeBron James, and he’s probably about to find out I used to talk about him all over the FBI and say he illustrates what the endless pursuit of excellence looks like,” Comey told host George Stephanopoulos.

He continued, “Every offseason, I’ve read, he tries to find a part of his game to make better — which is crazy, because he’s already better than everybody else. It’s because he measures himself up not against the others, but against himself.”

Comey went on to say that he used that example with the FBI to make the “great organization” even better.

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent