Stormy Daniels Releases Composite Sketch Of Man Who Allegedly Threatened Her

Tuesday on ABC’s “The View,” adult film star Stormy Daniels, accompanied by her lawyer Michael Avenatti, released a sketch of the man she claimed warned her to not give an interview about an alleged affair with President Donald Trump.

Daniels said in 2011 a man approached her in a parking lot and warned her to “leave Trump alone.”

When asked why she did not go to the police when she was threatened, Daniels said, “Two things, first of all, I was scared. That was expressly what he told me not to do. I went home and regrouped and I was going to because I always feel like you should stand up for yourself and you should report it. But the problem with that in this particular instance, I would have gone to the police and they would have gone, okay, a man approached me, this is what he said to me, told me to leave Mr. Trump alone and the very next question the detective would have asked me is why would they tell you to leave Mr. Trump alone?”

She added, “I would have had to answer that question which was not public at the time. I would have had to tell the whole police department I had sex with Donald Trump and then the whole world would have known. I was in the process of trying to quiet that or figure out what to do and honestly, I was just afraid and I didn’t want everyone to know. I didn’t want my family to find out that way. I didn’t want my life turned upside down.”

