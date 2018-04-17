Watch: Sean Hannity Dismisses Relevance of Relationship with Michael Cohen

Monday on his Fox News Channel program, Sean Hannity dismissed the relevance of his relationship with Trump attorney Michael Cohen, who is under heightened scrutiny after his law offices were raided by the FBI last week.

Hannity opened his remarks by noting the media hyperfocus on that news.

“All right, there’s been all kinds of wild speculation from mainstream media about me and President Trump’s personal attorney Michael Cohen, after my name was mentioned in court proceedings today,” Hannity said. “Now, predictably, without knowing all — or any — of the facts, the media went absolutely insane — wall-to-wall, hour-to-hour coverage of yours truly.”

After a montage of reporters mentioning his name regarding Cohen, he said his association with Cohen was based on his real estate dealings.

“Is it my surprise about any of this? No, of course not because that is what the media in this country does,” he continued. “Let me set record straight: Michael Cohen never represented me in any legal matter. I never retained his services. I never received an invoice. I never paid Michael Cohen for legal fees. I did have occasional brief conversations with Michael Cohen – he’s a great attorney – about legal questions I had, or I was looking for input and perspective. My discussions with Michael Cohen never rose to any level that I needed to tell anyone that I was asking him questions.”

“And to be absolutely clear, they never involved any matter — sorry to disappoint so many — any matter between me, a third party, a third group at all. My questions almost exclusively focused on real estate. I said many times on my radio show, ‘I hate the stock market, I prefer real estate.’ Michael knows real estate. So in response to all the wild speculation, I want to set the record straight here tonight: I never asked Michael Cohen to bring this proceeding on my behalf. I have no personal interest in this legal matter. That’s all there is. Nothing more.”

He went on to suggest the media should have their focus elsewhere.

