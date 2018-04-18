Avenatti: We’ll ‘Likely’ Amend Our Complaint to Add Defamation Claim Against POTUS

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” Stormy Daniels’ attorney, Michael Avenatti, responded to President Trump’s tweet about the sketch of the man Daniels alleges threatened her by stating their complaint will “likely” be amended to add a defamation claim against the president, and if such a claim is added, it will increase the odds that the president is deposed.

Avenatti said, “[W]e’re likely going to be amending our complaint. We’re looking at doing that now, to add a defamation claim directly against the president. There’s going to be consequences that are going to flow from that, if we decide to do it. It’s going to make the fact of his deposition that much more likely.”

